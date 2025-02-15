Sowore Attacked at Lagos City Marathon, Journalists Injured

Prominent human rights activist and publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, was attacked alongside his media crew and several journalists during the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon on Saturday, February 15, 2025.

The annual marathon, which attracts thousands of local and international runners, started at the National Stadium in Surulere and ended at Eko Atlantic City.

According to Sowore, the attack occurred after he and his team occupied a canopy following the 10-kilometer race.

He posted a video of the incident on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), stating:

“How occupying a canopy after the Lagos Marathon 10k infuriated some rogue elements who assaulted our crew members and journalists leading to unprovoked attacks which led to the seized camera of one of our journalists, insisting they view and delete all the contents because it caught them live attacking our crew in Lagos.”

Journalists covering the event were also affected, as the attackers allegedly injured several individuals and damaged their equipment.

A live-streamed Facebook video from Sahara Reporters showed a journalist being grabbed by the neck while trying to protect his camera.

Sowore Blames APC Thugs

Sahara Reporters alleged that thugs associated with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) were responsible for the assault.

The attackers reportedly stormed the post-race gathering and violently confronted Sowore and his team.

Confirming the attack on his official Facebook page, Sowore stated:

“I am safe and unharmed in Lagos. Yes, some rogue elements launched an attack on us after completing the Lagos Marathon today, claiming that we unlawfully occupied the ‘VVIP’ space post-event. They mobilized thugs to assault us.”

Sowore, a former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2023 elections, is a known critic of the Nigerian government and an advocate for democracy.

He is also the convener of the #RevolutionNow Movement, which has led protests against corruption and governance issues in Nigeria.

Police Yet to Respond

Efforts to obtain an official statement from the Lagos State Police Command have been unsuccessful. SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the Public Relations Officer, did not respond to calls or inquiries at the time of reporting.

