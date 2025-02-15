How a Kwara Cleric Allegedly Killed a Final-Year Student After Luring Her from Facebook

A professed islamic cleric, AbdulRahman Bello, has been arrested by the Kwara State Police Command for allegedly murdering a final-year student, Lawal Hafsoh Yetunde, for ritual purposes.

The tragic incident took place on February 10, 2025, after the victim mysteriously disappeared.

How Hafsoh Went Missing

Hafsoh, a student at the Kwara State College of Education, Ilorin, was last seen attending a naming ceremony on February 10.

Witnesses say she was eating when she received a phone call and left the event—never to be seen again.

Her worried family reported her disappearance to the Oja Oba Police Station the next day, leading to an intense search.

How the Police Tracked the Suspect

Investigators analyzed Hafsoh’s phone records, tracing her last call to AbdulRahman Bello, who lived in Offa Garage, Ilorin, though his family home is in Isalekoto.

Upon his arrest, Bello initially denied knowing Hafsoh’s whereabouts.

However, during a search of his house, officers uncovered a horrifying scene—her dismembered body was found hidden in a bowl alongside tools suspected to have been used in the crime.

Suspect’s Shocking Confession

Bello claimed that Hafsoh had died from an asthma attack after visiting his home.

However, forensic findings, along with a table stocked with tools for dismembering bodies, suggest this may not have been his first crime.

Police sources revealed that Bello is the son of a well-known Islamic cleric from Isalekoto, who recently passed away.

Police Reacts, Investigation Ongoing

Confirming the incident, Kwara State Police PRO, SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, described the case as “gruesome” and assured that a full investigation is underway.

“On 11/02/2025 at about 18:00 hours, a case of a missing person was reported at C Division Oja-Oba by her father, Mr. Ibrahim A. Lawal. Immediately, police detectives swung into action, tracked her number, and arrested a suspect. The case was transferred yesterday (Friday) to the SCID for further investigations. More updates will follow.”

What’s Next?

The suspect remains in police custody as authorities continue their investigation into possible previous victims.

