South African Airways, Comair resume normal service

South African Airways (SAA) and Comair on Wednesday returned some grounded planes to service, a day after safety regulators flagged maintenance problems.

Flights were departing Johannesburg’s OR Tambo airport as normal on Wednesday morning, a passenger service representative for Airports Company South Africa said.

Comair said it expected no disturbances on Wednesday, after at least eight of its domestic flights were disrupted on Tuesday.

SAA, which had 25 aircraft affected by the regulators’ safety audit, declined to comment.

