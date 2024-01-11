Sophia Momodu goes legal on Davido for alleged bullying

Things are getting more interesting in the ongoing case with Nigerian singer David Adeleke popularly known as Davido and his baby mama Sophia Momodu.

Recalled that few days ago it was reported here that he was called out by Teebillz and Nigerian artist Tiwa Savage over threat and assault.

Sophia Momodu who is the mother of his first child Imade has also filed a petition against him and it’s titled:

CEASE AND DESIST FROM THREATS TO LIFE, HARASSMENT AND CYBERBULLYING BY DAVID ADELEKE AND HIS COHORTS AGAINST MS SOPHIA MOMODU AND HER ASSOCIATES.

This is the first official petition against Davido from Sophi. Before now Ms Sophia would usually go on series of rants to express herself.

It is believed that Davido is harassing Ms Sophia and one of the major tool used is the internet.

Davido and his team have not responded to any of these allegations yet.

