Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu, One Killing Too Many

Nigeria is once again plunged into mourning, this time with the gruesome killing of a respected Arise News anchor, Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu, in Abuja. Her tragic death is not just another headline. It is a chilling reminder of the pervasive insecurity that continues to stalk the length and breadth of our nation. For every Nigerian lost to senseless violence, it is not just an individual who dies but also a piece of our collective humanity. With this incident, we are reminded yet again that insecurity in Nigeria has long overstayed its welcome, and the killings are becoming one too many.

This is a big loss, both to the nation, to her family, and to the organization she served with such commitment, Arise News. For the nation, it is yet another blot on the conscience of a country struggling to assure its citizens of safety. For her family, it is a devastating personal tragedy, a life cut short and a loved one violently taken away. For Arise News, it is the painful loss of a professional who embodied excellence, resilience, and the unflinching pursuit of truth. The void left by her death cannot be easily filled, and the pain cuts across personal, institutional, and national lines.

In response to this tragedy, the Honourable Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, described the death of Ms. Maduagwu as “regrettable” and “a grievous loss not only to her immediate family and the Arise News team, but to the Nigerian media fraternity and indeed, the nation.” In his condolence letter, the Minister acknowledged her as a “vibrant and dedicated news anchor, consummate lawyer, and a model of professionalism whose work resonated with audiences across Nigeria and beyond.” He assured of a swift investigation to unravel the circumstances of her death, offering heartfelt sympathy to her family, colleagues, and all who knew her.

While the words may sound comforting, here lies the problem: Nigeria has long gone past the era of condolence letters, ritualistic promises, and assurances of “swift investigations” that never see the light of day. These statements have become empty rituals, devoid of substance and unsupported by action. For too long, leaders have issued such scripted sympathies while the cycle of violence and killings continues unabated. Nigerians are tired of hearing condolences; what they want is accountability, justice, and the safety that comes from a functional security system.

The brutal reality is that every killing in this country is one killing too many. But the murder of Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu is a layered tragedy. For Nigeria, it is another reminder that insecurity has metamorphosed into a monster that neither respects location nor profession. For her family, it is an irreparable wound, a future stolen, memories replaced with trauma, and a bond broken by violence. For Arise News, it is the sudden silencing of a trusted voice, a colleague whose dedication elevated the newsroom and inspired her peers.

If Abuja, the seat of power, the so-called safest city in Nigeria, has become a killing ground, what hope is left for ordinary citizens in rural communities who face terrorists, kidnappers, and bandits daily?

We have reached a point where perfunctory sympathies can no longer suffice. The Nigerian state has to be jolted into facing the truth: insecurity is robbing families of breadwinners, institutions of talent, and the nation of its credibility. Farmers in remote villages, students in their hostels, travelers on highways, and now journalists in the capital are all prey. This suggests that no Nigerian is truly safe.

For her family, the pursuit of justice must not become yet another story of forgotten promises. For Arise News, the demand must go beyond emotional tributes; it must include institutional pressure for accountability. And for Nigeria, the government must recognize that every unsolved killing is another nail in the coffin of public trust.

The ritual has become predictable: a Nigerian is killed, officials condemn the act, a condolence message is issued, promises of “swift investigation” are made, and then silence follows. Weeks pass, and the matter fades into obscurity. No convictions. No justice. Only memories of promises unfulfilled.

This is why Nigerians are disillusioned with such rhetoric. Condolence letters and official statements are no longer consoling, they are insulting. They remind us that those in power have mastered the art of sympathizing while lacking the will or competence to act.

Somtochukwu’s killing must not be allowed to follow this tired script. Her death must mark a turning point. Nigerians must refuse to be placated with empty words. Her family must not be left to grieve alone; they must be carried along in a transparent investigative process. Arise News must not simply move on with routine programming; it must keep the pressure alive. And the nation must treat this death not as another statistic but as a test of whether it can protect its citizens.

Nigeria is sliding dangerously into a culture of normalized violence. In many parts of the world, the murder of a journalist would provoke outrage, swift investigations, and perhaps even resignations if security agencies failed to deliver. In Nigeria, such killings often pass with a shrug, quickly replaced by another tragedy. This casual acceptance of violence is what makes our situation even more tragic.

The psychological impact on society is devastating. Fear breeds silence, silence emboldens impunity, and impunity perpetuates violence. If families lose faith that justice will be served, if institutions like Arise News see their brightest talents snatched away with no consequences, and if the nation at large continues to normalize these losses, then insecurity will have achieved its most dangerous victory: national paralysis in the face of evil.

Words must give way to action. The Nigerian Police Force, Department of State Services, and other security agencies must treat this case as a test of their credibility. They must leave no stone unturned in bringing Somtochukwu’s killers to justice. Failure to do so would not only deepen public distrust but also send a dangerous message to criminals that every Nigerian, whether an ordinary citizen, a family breadwinner, or a professional in a national newsroom, is fair game.

Civil society, the Nigerian Guild of Editors, the Nigeria Union of Journalists, and all media organizations must also rise to the occasion. They must ensure that this case does not fade from public consciousness. Sustained pressure must be applied on the authorities until justice is served. Her family, her colleagues at Arise News, and the Nigerian public deserve nothing less.

On the part of government, tackling insecurity must go beyond deploying more policemen or setting up more task forces. It requires intelligence-driven policing, investment in technology, stronger community-security cooperation, and, most importantly, political will. Nigeria must move from rhetoric to reform, from condolence to concrete results.

Enough is enough. Nigeria cannot continue to normalize the abnormal. The killing of one journalist is an attack on all, but the killing of any Nigerian is a wound to our national conscience. Somtochukwu’s death is a loss that cuts three ways: to her grieving family, to Arise News where she gave her all, and to a nation that keeps losing its best to violence.

Her death must mark a turning point, a final warning to authorities that Nigerians are not pawns on a chessboard of negligence. Security must stop being a slogan and start being a lived reality. Until then, we will continue to count our dead, one needless killing after another. And as we mourn, let it be clear: this is one killing too many.