spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
September 30, 2025 - 12:50 PM

2027: Jonathan Can Run, But Nigerians Won’t Forget 2015– Presidency

PoliticsNews
— By: Pius Kadon

2027: Jonathan Can Run, But Nigerians Won’t Forget 2015– Presidency
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Presidential aide Bayo Onanuga has dismissed moves by opposition leaders to draft former President Goodluck Jonathan into the 2027 presidential race, describing it as a desperate ploy by the PDP to reclaim power despite its “legacy of ruin.”

In a statement made available to The News Chronicle on Monday, Onanuga singled out ex-Minister of Information, Prof. Jerry Gana, for what he called “delusional claims” that Jonathan could defeat President Bola Tinubu at the polls.

“Prof. Gana is free to entertain himself with such comedy. But Jonathan must beware of PDP cheerleaders, who used and abandoned him in 2015. They will do it again,” Onanuga warned.

While acknowledging Jonathan’s constitutional right to contest, he stressed that the former president would face both legal hurdles having been sworn in twice already and public scrutiny over his troubled record in office.

Onanuga reeled out what he called Jonathan’s “trail of economic wreckage”: depleted foreign reserves, a looted Excess Crude Account, diversion of security funds, and salary arrears in at least 28 states despite record-high oil revenues averaging $100 per barrel between 2010 and 2013.

“By 2015, Jonathan left reserves below $30 billion, the Excess Crude Account stripped to $2 billion, and the country drowning in unpaid salaries. That was the economy Nigerians voted out,” he said.

By contrast, Onanuga credited President Tinubu’s “bold reforms” for stabilising the nation in just over two years. He highlighted the removal of fuel subsidies, unification of exchange rates, and infrastructure projects such as the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway. According to him, GDP grew by 4.23% in Q2 2025, inflation dropped to 20.12% its lowest in three years and reserves now stand at $42.03 billion.

“In plain terms, the nation has turned the corner. Nigerians are reaping the gains of Tinubu’s reforms,” he said.

Dismissing PDP’s comeback bid, Onanuga concluded: “Jonathan and his allies broke the economy before. Nigerians will not hand it back to them to wreck again.”

Previous article
Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu, One Killing Too Many
Next article
Without Reforms, Nigeria’s Development Goals Will Fail –Expert
Pius Kadon
Pius Kadon
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

Accenture Lays Off 11,000 Staff While Training Remaining 700,000 in Agentic AI

Esther Salami Esther Salami -
Accenture, one of the world’s largest professional services firms,...

Apprehend Arise TV Anchor, Somtoochukwu’s Killers, Soludo tells Police

Kenechukwu Ofomah Kenechukwu Ofomah -
Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Soludo has called...

PFI 3.0 Set to End Import Dependence –MOFI

Merit Ugolo Merit Ugolo -
The Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) has pledged to...

Without Reforms, Nigeria’s Development Goals Will Fail –Expert

Merit Ugolo Merit Ugolo -
Prof. Uche Uwaleke, President of the Association of Capital...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

Accenture Lays Off 11,000 Staff While Training Remaining 700,000 in Agentic AI

Technology 0
Accenture, one of the world’s largest professional services firms,...

Apprehend Arise TV Anchor, Somtoochukwu’s Killers, Soludo tells Police

News 0
Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Soludo has called...

PFI 3.0 Set to End Import Dependence –MOFI

News 0
The Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) has pledged to...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x