ARISE News Mourns Journalist Somtochukwu Killed in Abuja Robbery

ARISE News has announced the death of one of its journalists, Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu, who was killed during an armed robbery at her home in the Katampe area of Abuja on Monday, September 29, 2025.

The 29-year-old broadcaster, popularly known as Sommie, was a news anchor, reporter, and producer.

She was also a trained lawyer and had become a trusted face to many viewers across Nigeria.

In a statement shared on its official X handle, obtained by The News Chronicle on Monday Night, ARISE News described Sommie as a vibrant, professional, and supportive colleague who connected deeply with audiences.

“Somtochukwu tragically passed away in the early hours of Monday after an armed robbery incident at her residence in Abuja. The matter is now under investigation by the police,” the statement said.

Tributes have since poured in from journalists, civil society groups, lawyers, and members of the public, with many calling for justice and urging security agencies to swiftly arrest those responsible.

ARISE News extended its condolences to Sommie’s family, saying that, “Her voice may be silent, but her spirit, passion, and legacy will live on. We remain in shock and demand a thorough investigation and prosecution of the culprits.”