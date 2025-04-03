Solution FC Knocks Lobi Stars Out of Federation Cup in Aba

Solution FC of Anambra secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Lobi Stars of Makurdi on Wednesday, knocking them out of the ongoing Nigeria Federation/President Cup.

The encounter, which took place at the Enyimba International Stadium in Aba, saw the Nigeria National League (NNL) side eliminate their Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) counterparts in a thrilling contest.

The first half ended without a goal, but Solution FC came out stronger after the break, making their attacking intent clear. Their persistence paid off in the 51st minute when Emeka Oyuke found the back of the net to give them the lead.

Lobi Stars responded in the 78th minute through Alexander Oche, who had only been on the pitch for a few minutes before leveling the score, much to the delight of their supporters.

However, it was Solution FC that had the final say, as Ahamefuna Chizoba struck in the 85th minute to restore their advantage and ultimately seal Lobi Stars’ fate in the competition.

Speaking after the match, Solution FC’s head coach, Gabriel Ezema, expressed satisfaction with his team’s performance, emphasizing their ability to compete with NPFL sides.

The coach credited his experience from his seven-year stint with Rangers FC of Enugu as a crucial factor in preparing his players for high-level competition.

Ezema said, “We have a good team and I just needed to transfer that experience and confidence in the players so that they can compete at the higher level.”

He described the victory over Lobi Stars as a major achievement and a morale booster for his team as they advance to the second round of the NNL.

Assessing Lobi Stars’ performance, he noted that their display did not fully reflect their standing in the NPFL.

“I think that Lobi Stars’ performance did not reflect their position in the ongoing Nigeria League because they have a lot of experience and quality, just that things did not work out for them.

“Lobi had their moment in today’s match but they did not take it, just like we had ours and converted two. That is what football is all about,” Ezema said.