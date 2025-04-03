EPL: Liverpool Nears Title as City Strengthens Top-Four Hold

Matchday 30 of the English Premier League continued on Wednesday evening with several exciting fixtures.



In the Merseyside Derby, Liverpool leapfrogged Everton and moved closer to the title, aiming to end their 30-year drought since their last triumph in 2020.

Meanwhile, Manchester City had an easy win over Leicester City, and Aston Villa secured a massive 3-0 away victory against Brighton.

Liverpool are edging closer to the Premier League title under the new management of Arne Slot after a 1-0 victory over Everton at Anfield.

The win elevated Liverpool to 73 points, and they will be crowned champions if they secure victories in five of their remaining eight matches.

At the Etihad Stadium, Manchester City scored twice while keeping a clean sheet against Leicester City.

In the absence of Erling Haaland, whose season could be over due to injury, Jack Grealish and Omar Marmoush stepped up, getting their names on the scoresheet.

Manchester City are back in the top four, just one point ahead of Newcastle United and six points behind third-placed Nottingham Forest.

Aston Villa dominated Brighton with a 3-0 victory at the Amex Stadium, thanks to goals from Marcus Rashford, Marco Asensio, and Donyell Malen. The win saw Aston Villa move ahead of Brighton in the Premier League standings.

In other matches, Ipswich Town secured their fourth consecutive league victory with a win away at Bournemouth, Newcastle United defeated Brentford, and Crystal Palace held Southampton to a full-time draw.