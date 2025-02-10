Soludo’s Aide Retorts, as IPOB Lawyer, Ejiofor Carpets Anambra Govt Over Arrest of Popular Native Doctor ‘Akwa’

Human rights lawyer and member of the legal team of Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Barr. Ifeanyi Ejiofor has described the arrest of a popular Anambra native doctor, Chidozie Nwangwu, otherwise known as ‘Akwa Okuko Tiwara Aki’ by the State Government as a grave violation of his rights.

Recall that Akwa Okuko was over the weekend, picked up over an ongoing investigation on the authenticity of his money ritual practices for clients.

The native doctor had, in many viral videos, been seen performing and endorsing the ritual of ‘Okeite’ for great wealth for young people, most of whom are alleged to be ‘Yahoo boys’.

Another indicting video was that of one of the suspects arrested for killing the Onitsha North Constituency One Member, Justice Azuka, captured spraying lots of cash on the native doctor at an undisclosed event.

However, over the weekend, when he was brought to the Office of the State Deputy Governor for questioning, the native doctor had denied that he had stopped the ‘Okeite’ ritual immediately after the new security law passed in Anambra took effect.

But Ejiofor has taken to his X platform to condemn the arrest by the State Government.

He said the act not only tramples on the fundamental rights of the native doctor but also raises serious questions about the abuse of state power for political or personal vendettas.

Ejiofor recalled raising concerns a few weeks after the establishment of the Agunechemba Security Outfit about the potential misuse of the outfit for settling political scores. He said the crux of the matter is, ‘What crime has he committed?’

The lawyer cited Sections 38, 39, and 40 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), which provides clear, extensive, and unequivocal protections for every citizen’s freedom of thought, conscience, religion, and expression, adding that these rights are sacrosanct and can not be arbitrarily infringed upon by any government, authority or local laws.

“By unlawfully detaining Chief Chidozie Nwangwu based on his religious and personal declarations – whether actual or perceived – the Anambra State Government has blatantly violated these constitutional rights,” he noted.

Ejiofor called on the Anambra State Government to immediately and unconditionally release the native doctor, insisting that his detention is not only illegal but also sets a dangerous precedent for the suppression of religious and expressive freedoms in our state.

However, in response to the reaction, a media aide to Anambra State Governor, Mazi Opara Ejimofor, who had dug out a recent video of the native doctor spraying money publicly on the IPOB lawyer, wrote this; “Why should the pervert Barr. Ifeanyi Ejiofor not babble like a loosed canon?

“Alaigbo is yet to recover from his incestuous outing under the pretext of ‘Biafra Liberation’, and how he helped to raise the beasts ravaging the Southeast today. I did not bother myself with his spineless write-up. I am only worried how a supposed Lawyer could be such a reprobate mind.

“Nothing will derail this value reset process began by Governor Soludo. Not a thousand Ifeanyi Ejiofor, and his group of moneymongers. If he thinks this is a blab, I will remind him when the odds hit him hard!

“See him here… Show me your friends and I will tell you who you are!!! Barr. Ifeanyi Ejiofor cannot and should not be a model for accessing societal values.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...