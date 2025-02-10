One Year After: Global Leaders Honor Herbert Wigwe in Emotional Lagos Memorial

Hello and welcome! In today’s trending news stories;

1. On Sunday, Access Bank and world leaders paid tribute to the late Herbert Wigwe, former CEO of Access Holdings, his wife Chizoba, and their son Chizzy, on the first anniversary of their tragic death in a helicopter crash on February 9, 2024. A memorial ceremony in Lagos, attended by dignitaries including President Bola Tinubu (represented by Wale Edun), French President Emmanuel Macron, and Barbadian Prime Minister Mia Mottley. Tinubu praised his role in transforming Access Bank into a global financial powerhouse, while Macron recognized his contributions to France-Nigeria relations. Mottley and former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo emphasized his passion for education, leadership, and sustainable development. Speakers, including Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, described Wigwe as a relentless builder of institutions, ideas, and people. His impact, mainly through Access Bank and Wigwe University, was celebrated as a lasting legacy that continues to inspire.

2. Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has called for a public audit of the $1.07 billion approved by the federal government for healthcare sector reforms under the HOPE programme. In a statement on Sunday, Atiku said that transparency is essential to ensure the funds are not misappropriated. He warned that public funds for critical health services must not be wasted. His demand follows the Federal Executive Council’s approval of the allocation and ₦4.8 billion for HIV treatment, as announced by Finance Minister Wale Edun.

3. The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has sued President Bola Tinubu for failing to prosecute contractors who allegedly received over ₦167 billion from NBET and 30 other MDAs without executing projects. In a statement on its X handle, SERAP cited the government’s inaction in holding those responsible accountable as the reason for the legal action.

4. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has secured the conviction of Dr. Geraldine Orok Ita for a ₦127 million fraud. The Federal High Court in Calabar presided over by Justice Rosemary Oghogho-rie, sentenced her to seven years in prison. Ita was prosecuted on 12 counts of forgery and diversion of funds. She was found guilty of forging corporate documents and misappropriating ₦45 million from the University of Calabar, which was meant for a project executed by ROK Projects Limited and Sharpnet Concept Limited. Her trial began in 2019 after EFCC received a petition from two directors of the affected companies, alleging that Ita fraudulently altered company records to remove them and falsely claimed to be the second wife of the late Engr. Orok Okonkon Ita. She appointed a new company secretary, changed the registered address, and shared allotments. Despite pleading not guilty, the court found the evidence against her overwhelming, leading to her conviction and imprisonment.

5. The Philadelphia Eagles crushed the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22, preventing them from making NFL history with a three-peat. The Eagles’ dominant defense, widely considered the league’s best, overwhelmed Patrick Mahomes, sacking him six times and forcing two interceptions. Jalen Hurts silenced critics of his passing game, delivering a stunning 46-yard touchdown pass and leading his team to redemption after their heartbreaking loss to the Chiefs in the Super Bowl two years ago.

6. Kendrick Lamar made history as the first solo rapper to headline the Super Bowl halftime show, delivering a performance that fused artistry, controversy, and cultural resonance. The centerpiece was Not Like Us, his scathing diss track aimed at Drake, which he teased multiple times before finally performing—self-censoring a key lyric but making his message clear. The ongoing lawsuit from Drake’s team only fueled the song’s impact, cementing it as a cultural moment.

Lamar’s visually striking set featured Samuel L. Jackson as an Uncle Sam-like emcee, guiding the audience through his mix of introspective and crowd-pleasing hits. Serena Williams made a surprise appearance, electrifying the stage with the Crip Walk. The performance, packed with tracks like Humble, DNA, and All The Stars (featuring SZA), balanced Lamar’s cerebral style with high-energy theatrics.

6. Beyond the music, politics seeped into the event when a protester, part of the 400-member cast, climbed atop Lamar’s Buick GNX to unveil a Palestinian and Sudanese flag before security intervened. Meanwhile, the pre-game performances set a reflective tone—Lady Gaga paid tribute to New Orleans with Hold My Hand, Jon Batiste made history as the first musician to perform the U.S. National Anthem at the Super Bowl in front of a sitting president, and Lauren Daigle joined Trombone Shorty to deliver a soulful rendition of America the Beautiful. Celebrities watched from the stands, including Taylor Swift, Jay-Z, Lionel Messi, and other stars.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...