Lagos Vows To Ensure Justice For Survivors of Sexual and Gender-based Violence 

The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) has said it will continue to reinforce its commitment to ensuring justice for survivors of sexual and gender-based violence.

This was contained in a release by the Agency detailing its response to a distress call received from popular comedienne and child rights advocate, popularly known as Princess, regarding the alleged defilement of a 9-year-old girl by her uncle, a carpenter residing in Ayobo.

The statement said upon receiving the report, DSVA immediately escalated the case to the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) at Ayobo Police Station.

It stated that same night, the survivor was rescued and placed in a safe shelter through the Ministry of Youth and Social Development (MYSD) and was referred for medical attention whilst the alleged perpetrator was arrested. The case was subsequently transferred to Gender Desk, for further investigation.

Furthermore, on February 7, 2025, the case was heard at the Ebute Metta Magistrate Court, Oyingbo, before Magistrate O.M. Ajayi.

The charges were read out in court, and the alleged perpetrator pleaded not guilty. The Magistrate ordered his remand at Kirikiri Correctional Facility pending the Director of Public Prosecution’s (DPP) advice. The case has been adjourned to the 19th of February 2025.

DSVA said it remains steadfast in its mission to ensure that survivors receive the support and justice they deserve, urging members of the public to report cases of domestic and sexual violence through its toll-free helpline, 08000-333-333, or via social media platforms.

