Soludo, Primate, 160 Bishops, Others to Grace UNINIGER Perm Site Unveiling Tuesday

The Archbishop, Metropolitan, and Primate of All Nigeria, Most Rev. Dr. Henry Ndukuba, will on Tuesday lead over 160 Anglican Bishops across Nigeria to the formal opening of the Permanent Site of the University On the Niger (UniNiger).

Director Communications Sir Oselloka Offoh, in a statement, said Anambra State Governor Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, the special guest on the occasion, would be coming with a powerful team of government officials for the ceremony.

He also said Prince Engr. Arthur Eze is the Royal guest of honour, while Chief Osita Chidoka, former Aviation Minister who chaired the force for the completion of the UniNiger Permanent Site, will be fully on the ground with industry captains, Business moguls, University Dons, and community leaders.

The statement read in part, “The Bishop on the Niger and the Chancellor of the University Rt. Rev. Dr. Owen Nwokolo says the UniNiger is a logical culmination of the work of the Anglican Church in educating and empowering people in Eastern Nigeria.

“Bishop Owen said that the institution took off as the first University in the Commercial city of Onitsha, headquarters of the Diocese on the Niger, with permanent site located at Umunya.

“The Chancellor also explained the logo of the University and it’s features. According to him, the Cross in the logo represents the Christian Faith, while the open book is a symbol of knowledge, wisdom and insight achieved through the Scripture and Learning.

“He equally explained that the ‘Yellow’ circle represents the Sun Rising from the East and shinning throughout the world which stands for the universality of education. ‘The Blue object is the sign of the River Niger through which the early missionaries arrived Onitsha, an integral part of the university’s name.

“The motto of the UniNiger is ‘Lux fiat via Sapientia’ which is translated as; SHOW THE LIGHT THROUGH KNOWLEDGE AND WISDOM.

“Bishop Nwokolo had earlier made it clear to the people of South East that the Vision of UniNiger is to be a leading tertiary institution in the achievement of excellence in knowledge dissemination, character building, and leadership for the production of entrepreneurial and globally competitive graduates for national development.

“The Chancellor assures parents and guardians that with godly virtues and the school’s academic excellence, their children and wards are in safe hands.

“From all that has been placed on the ground, the University on the Niger has been structured to become a pacesetter in Nigeria’s tertiary education.

“The University’s Vice-Chancellor and former Minister of Mines & Power, Very Rev. Prof Chinedu Nebo, underscored five philosophical Pillars of the institution, including Excellence, Knowledge, Character, Leadership, and Entrepreneurship. These are the basis upon which global best practices could be built.

“From its conception, the University is unique, multi-lingual, and faith-based and the students are encouraged to be diligent enough to locate their areas of interest and social needs for their professional certificates and their registered degrees.

“The establishment of the UniNiger has no doubt brought a lot of relief and joy to the people of the commercial city of Onitsha, Anambra, and South East in general.

“UniNiger is the only university that has made Chinese language compulsory in Nigeria. It’s also the only Nigerian university that has made Critical Thinking compulsory in an effort to produce stars, wealth, and job creators and not job seekers.

“This is why Governor Soludo is leading the Stakeholders of the South East and Anambra State in particular to Umunya on Tuesday next week to unveil the permanent site of this great institution of our time.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...