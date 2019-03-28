SOLSKJAER ANNOUNCED AS FULL-TIME MANAGER

As well as improving the club’s league form, the Norwegian masterminded a memorable comeback in the Champions League last-16 tie against PSG earlier this month, with United overturning a two-goal first-leg deficit to set up a quarter-final tie against Barcelona.

“From the first day I arrived, I felt at home at this special club,” Solskjaer told the club’s website.

“It was an honour to be a Manchester United player, and then to start my coaching career here. The last few months have been a fantastic experience and I want to thank all of the coaches, players and staff for the work we’ve done so far.

“This is the job that I always dreamed of doing and I’m beyond excited to have the chance to lead the club long-term and hopefully deliver the continued success that our amazing fans deserve.”

Ed Woodward, United’s executive vice chairman, added: “Since coming in as caretaker manager in December, the results Ole has delivered speak for themselves. More than just performances and results, Ole brings a wealth of experience, both as a player and as a coach, coupled with a desire to give young players their chance and a deep understanding of the culture of the club.

“This all means that he is the right person to take Manchester United forward. I want to thank Ole and the coaching team for everything they have done so far and congratulate him on this richly deserved appointment. The fans and everyone at the club are behind him as he looks to take us where we need to be and build the next stage of our history.”

United had endured their worst start to a campaign in 28 years prior to Solskjaer’s arrival and sat 11 points adrift of the Champions League places.

Solskjaer led United to a 5-1 victory over Cardiff in his first fixture in charge, sparking an eight-match winning run in all competitions which included successes at Tottenham and Arsenal.

United also enjoyed a 12-match unbeaten run in the Premier League before suffering their first league defeat under Solskjaer – a 2-0 loss at Arsenal.

United currently sit in fifth place, just two points off fourth-placed Arsenal, as they prepare to host Watford at Old Trafford on Saturday.