Dear Ladies, Here are Five Signs Your Man is not Really into You

There is nothing as frustrating to a lady as when she keeps wondering whether her so-called is into her or not. It’s frustrating as fuck! I know this because I have been there.

You know that moment when you really love this guy but you could feel that something is a little bit off. And then you starts second guessing yourself, perhaps he is just too shy to make the move you are expecting. But really, if that was the case, then why isn’t he replying to my numerous text? Why doesn’t he call me often? Why don’t I know any of his friends? Because we are scared of the answers we could get from these questions, we decide to put up with whatever behavior our boyfriend exhibit.

So, we keep hanging on to him that we don’t realize that it’s only is making the effort.

You see, when it comes to dating and relationships, I think we tend to glorify the good and nice moments while dismissing the many bad moments. But if someone really likes you, aren’t the good moments supposed to outweigh the bad ones?

Well, if you are in a situation where you just keep wondering if indeed you have the same place in that guy’s life that he does in yours, here are some of the signs you should look out for.

He doesn’t call or text until you do

This is really a big one!

If you are in a relationship and your boyfriend never calls or texts you until you do then it’s a sign that he is not into you because a guy who likes you so much will always want to talk to you no matter how tight his schedule is. He would always be online probably waiting for you to come online; he would always text you to check up on you if he is too busy. If your boyfriend doesn’t do these and the only time he will actually communicate with you is when you text or call him, then there is a huge problem.

He doesn’t get jealous-

No matter how much we try to downplay it, a guy who is really into you is bound to get jealous when other guys show interest in you. It’s not as if he will go about threatening or fighting any guy who shows interest in you but a guy that is into you would pay attention when you mention another guy. So, if you really want to know if your boyfriend is actually into you, watch how he would react when you tell him about plans you have with a male friend if yours. If he suddenly snaps his attention to you and starts asking questions to know about this male friend of yours – then that means that he is actually jealous and probably into you. But if he shows you that he doesn’t really care who you go out with, then it’s a huge sign that he is not that into you.

He never tries to spend time with you-

As humans, we hardly put in effort about something unless we really care about it. If a guy really cares about you, he is going to put in a lot of effort in other to spend time with you. He would make small compromises for you rather than forcing you to compromise for him. If he is always busy to see you or he doesn’t have serious compelling reasons why he keeps missing chances to be with you, then it simply mean that he is not that into you.

You haven’t met any of his friends-

A guy who is really into you would love you to meet his friends. You know why? Because he would want to know what his friends think about you. It’s not as if he would plan a whole evening out for you to meet his friends, it would just happen naturally. If you have never met his friends or he avoids the possibility of meeting up with his friends when he is with you, then it totally means that he is not that into you.

You feel like he is not really into you-

At the end of the day, it is your gut that would tell you the truth. We should always listen to that little voice in our head, our instincts, they never fails us. Ask yourself, “Is this guy really into me?” your guy will definitely give you the right answer; you just have to be brave enough to listen to it.

At the end of the day, we all want to be with someone who wants us the same way we want them. Sometimes it takes letting go to finally get what we truly deserve.