Navigating '2025' With The Mindsets Of Eagle/Lion.

Eagles and lions are designed to do very different things. So pound-for-pound, the eagle has stronger muscles for flight and a stronger grip with its toes. The Lion has a stronger bite and stronger muscles for grappling, running, and leaping. Eagle symbolizes; loyalty, devotion, freedom, TRUTH, honor, divinity, hope, foresight and psychic revelation. Majestic and untamed, Lions personify nature’s grandeur. Their golden coats shimmer like the sun’s embrace, exuding power and prowess.

Unsurprisingly, eagles can sometimes take down prey that is larger than themselves, but the bald eagle is a poor example. It’s a fish eagle, and catching fish is what it’s mainly designed for. Lions also regularly take down prey larger than themselves, such as Cape buffalo and zebra, but they usually have pride and work together. In this new era, as people bond in unity, by embodying the lion’s courage and leadership and the eagle’s vision and power, we can navigate life’s challenges with strength and clarity.

Additionally, Eagle is a symbol of power, freedom, and vision. They have a strong mindset and that is the anchor and the foundation of their success., eagles are formidable — perhaps the most formidable among the flying birds. But lions are a whole other category. To give you some perspective- a full grown golden eagle is fast, strong and well armed enough to capture, restrain, and in some cases kill a wolf.

On the other hand, Lions are way heavier, have longer reach and more massive weapons. Eagle can injure a lion fatally, I suppose, if it strikes from the air. However, if it makes the mistake of landing on the ground, Lion will win the fight. They are the second fastest cat in the world, third fastest animal and have matching agility. The Lion and the eagle are powerful symbols in many cultures. Their mindsets can be a source of inspiration for leaders, teaching them about courage, vision, and overcoming challenges.

To sum up, attitude is the product of belief. You cannot have an attitude beyond your belief, so your attitude comes from your belief system. The lion is the king because of what he believes about himself. I’d like to share with my readers a poignant, provocatively and profoundly incontrovertible fact about mindset, as we search for a better country and seek to build a golden monument from the ruins of yesteryears and the anguish of today.

There are only two animals on the planet that God identified himself with. The first one is the eagle and the second one is the lion, both of them, are the king of their domain. Correspondingly, the way-forward: “Reset, restart, refocus” is a phrase that suggests a cyclical process of self-improvement or goal achievement. It’s a reminder that it’s okay to pause, take a step back, and start again when faced with setbacks or distractions. Beginning from ‘2025’ the mindsets of the eagle and lion should envelope us as a people bond in unity. We are in the period of forward ever backward never till Africa is free from all that ever sets us back in time past.

In conclusion, I like to use this contribution about the characteristics of the Eagle/Lion as portrayed in the above paragraphs for us to realize that, the problems we’re facing today as a nation and by extension the continent of Africa is not because of being a Nigerian or a black man, but instead, it is a problem of a people who has lost who they are; mortgaged their traditions and cultures and overall definition of honesty, focus and concentration. Under the circumstances, we may have unwittingly relegated or even cancelled our societal values and psychological being for the ways and traditions of the western societies.

Finally, as the Lion is revered as the king of the jungle, known for his authority, courage, and ability to lead his pride through any challenge. Also, the Eagle, soaring high above, admired for its sharp vision, resilience, and the grace with which it flew above storms, never fearing the winds but using them to rise higher. I pray that beginning from this year ‘2025’ the mindsets of our leaders in all the troubled Nations of the continent of Africa begin to work with satisfactory results, and beneficial effects.

Richard Odusanya

odusanyagold@gmail.com

