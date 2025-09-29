spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
September 29, 2025 - 4:16 PM

Soldier and Police Officer Arrested for Supplying Arms to Boko Haram in Borno

Security
— By: Hassan Haruna

Soldier and Police Officer Arrested for Supplying Arms to Boko Haram in Borno
Army

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai have arrested a serving soldier and a police officer for allegedly smuggling weapons and supplies to Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists in the North East.

According to a source at Army Headquarters, the arrests were made between September 26 and 28 during intelligence-led operations.

On September 26, troops noticed suspicious movement of military ammunition along a known supply route in Borno.

This led to a sting operation on Saturday September 27, where the suspects were caught with rifles, ammunition, and communication devices.

Preliminary investigations suggest the two officers are linked to a larger supply network currently under surveillance.

The suspects are being held in military custody for questioning and will face disciplinary action before being handed over for prosecution.

Previous article
JUST IN: FG Declares October 1 Public Holiday as Nigeria Turns 65
Next article
BREAKING: 2026 WCQ: FIFA Strips South Africa of 3 Points, Hands Nigeria Fresh Hope
Hassan Haruna
Hassan Haruna
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

BREAKING: 2026 WCQ: FIFA Strips South Africa of 3 Points, Hands Nigeria Fresh Hope

Pius Kadon Pius Kadon -
FIFA has docked South Africa three points and three...

JUST IN: FG Declares October 1 Public Holiday as Nigeria Turns 65

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
The Federal Government has declared Wednesday, October 1, 2025,...

NEWS FLASH: ASUU Issues 14-Day Ultimatum to FG Over Unmet Demands

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has given...

Bitcoin Climbs to $112,000 Brings Crypto Market Back to Life

Esther Salami Esther Salami -
The global cryptocurrency market has shown signs of recovery,...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

BREAKING: 2026 WCQ: FIFA Strips South Africa of 3 Points, Hands Nigeria Fresh Hope

Sports 0
FIFA has docked South Africa three points and three...

JUST IN: FG Declares October 1 Public Holiday as Nigeria Turns 65

News 0
The Federal Government has declared Wednesday, October 1, 2025,...

NEWS FLASH: ASUU Issues 14-Day Ultimatum to FG Over Unmet Demands

News 0
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has given...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x