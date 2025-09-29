Soldier and Police Officer Arrested for Supplying Arms to Boko Haram in Borno

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai have arrested a serving soldier and a police officer for allegedly smuggling weapons and supplies to Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists in the North East.

According to a source at Army Headquarters, the arrests were made between September 26 and 28 during intelligence-led operations.

On September 26, troops noticed suspicious movement of military ammunition along a known supply route in Borno.

This led to a sting operation on Saturday September 27, where the suspects were caught with rifles, ammunition, and communication devices.

Preliminary investigations suggest the two officers are linked to a larger supply network currently under surveillance.

The suspects are being held in military custody for questioning and will face disciplinary action before being handed over for prosecution.