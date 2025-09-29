spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
September 29, 2025 - 4:16 PM

JUST IN: FG Declares October 1 Public Holiday as Nigeria Turns 65

News
— By: Hassan Haruna

JUST IN: FG Declares October 1 Public Holiday as Nigeria Turns 65
Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo

The Federal Government has declared Wednesday, October 1, 2025, a public holiday to commemorate Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary.

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, announced the holiday on behalf of the government and congratulated Nigerians at home and in the diaspora on the milestone.

In a statement signed by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Dr. Magdalene Ajani, the minister urged citizens to uphold the values of unity, patriotism, and resilience that have sustained the nation since independence in 1960.

He further called on Nigerians to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which emphasizes national rebirth, economic growth, and shared prosperity.

Expressing optimism for the future, Tunji-Ojo said Nigeria would continue to achieve peace, progress, and development through collective effort. He wished Nigerians a happy and memorable Independence Day celebration.

Previous article
NEWS FLASH: ASUU Issues 14-Day Ultimatum to FG Over Unmet Demands
Next article
Soldier and Police Officer Arrested for Supplying Arms to Boko Haram in Borno
Hassan Haruna
Hassan Haruna
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

BREAKING: 2026 WCQ: FIFA Strips South Africa of 3 Points, Hands Nigeria Fresh Hope

Pius Kadon Pius Kadon -
FIFA has docked South Africa three points and three...

Soldier and Police Officer Arrested for Supplying Arms to Boko Haram in Borno

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
Troops of Operation Hadin Kai have arrested a serving...

NEWS FLASH: ASUU Issues 14-Day Ultimatum to FG Over Unmet Demands

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has given...

Bitcoin Climbs to $112,000 Brings Crypto Market Back to Life

Esther Salami Esther Salami -
The global cryptocurrency market has shown signs of recovery,...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

BREAKING: 2026 WCQ: FIFA Strips South Africa of 3 Points, Hands Nigeria Fresh Hope

Sports 0
FIFA has docked South Africa three points and three...

Soldier and Police Officer Arrested for Supplying Arms to Boko Haram in Borno

Security 0
Troops of Operation Hadin Kai have arrested a serving...

NEWS FLASH: ASUU Issues 14-Day Ultimatum to FG Over Unmet Demands

News 0
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has given...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x