JUST IN: FG Declares October 1 Public Holiday as Nigeria Turns 65

The Federal Government has declared Wednesday, October 1, 2025, a public holiday to commemorate Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary.

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, announced the holiday on behalf of the government and congratulated Nigerians at home and in the diaspora on the milestone.

In a statement signed by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Dr. Magdalene Ajani, the minister urged citizens to uphold the values of unity, patriotism, and resilience that have sustained the nation since independence in 1960.

He further called on Nigerians to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which emphasizes national rebirth, economic growth, and shared prosperity.

Expressing optimism for the future, Tunji-Ojo said Nigeria would continue to achieve peace, progress, and development through collective effort. He wished Nigerians a happy and memorable Independence Day celebration.