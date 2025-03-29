APC Peace Group Warns Hon. Aminu Jaji Against Dividing the Party Before Possible Defection to PDP

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Peace Initiatives Group has warned Hon. Aminu Jaji, a member of the Federal House of Representatives from Zamfara State, against causing divisions within the party ahead of his rumored defection to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) before the 2027 elections.

In a statement on Friday, the group accused Jaji of secretly working with the PDP to further his political ambitions.

They also criticized his recent actions, claiming that his support group is promoting political intolerance and division within the APC.

Alhaji Ahmed Bako, the group’s Secretary General, stated that Jaji’s past activities and connections with the PDP-led government in Zamfara suggest an attempt to destabilize the party’s leadership and unity in the state.

The group further alleged that Jaji sponsored youths to spread false accusations against the Minister of State for Defence, Mohammed Bello Matawalle, and other APC leaders in Zamfara, describing it as a desperate move to gain political power.

Praising the state APC leadership for handling Jaji’s actions with maturity, the group urged the national APC leadership to take decisive action against those undermining the party’s unity by collaborating with the PDP.

“We strongly condemn the attempted blackmail and mischief against Minister Mohammed Bello Matawalle and other APC leaders in Zamfara by a faction hiding under Hon. Jaji’s influence,” the statement read.

The group accused Jaji’s supporters of prioritizing personal interests over party unity and challenged them to prove their commitment to the APC’s progress.

“We commend the APC leadership in Zamfara State, under Alhaji Tukur Danfulani, for their patience and maturity in handling Jaji’s attacks. Their ability to absorb his sponsored mischief is truly commendable,” the statement concluded.