Sokoto PDP Urges Leaders to Avoid Politicising Security Issues

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Sokoto State has cautioned against turning security matters into political battles, saying safety and peace should be everyone’s responsibility.

In a statement signed on Monday night by its Publicity Secretary, Hassan Sahabi Sanyinnawal, the PDP responded to comments made by Col. Ahmed Usman (rtd), Special Adviser on Security to Governor Ahmed Aliyu.

Sanyinnawal expressed concern that political leaders undermining others’ genuine efforts in the fight against insecurity only weaken the collective struggle and discourage citizens who are already suffering.

He stated, “People in Sokoto are no longer interested in political quarrels. They want to feel safe in their homes, protect their families, and return to normal life.”

He further criticized the government and political leaders for pointing fingers while communities continue to face attacks and destruction from bandits.

“This is a critical time for Sokoto. The government must rise above politics and work with everyone. Solving the security crisis needs unity and cooperation, regardless of party lines,” he said.

The PDP also accused the state government of blocking the efforts of well-meaning citizens who are trying to support the security agencies in fighting banditry.

This comes after the Sokoto State government warned political actors not to take independent actions in the name of fighting insecurity.

The warning followed an incident where a serving senator reportedly tried to bring in Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) members from Borno State without proper approval.

Col. Usman stressed that while everyone has a role in promoting peace, such efforts must follow official procedures and be coordinated with the state’s security system.

“No individual is allowed to recruit or deploy any armed group without government permission. Security is too serious to be used for political advantage,” he said.