NEMA Launches 2025 National Preparedness and Response Campaign in Abuja

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), in partnership with key stakeholders, has launched the 2025 National Preparedness and Response Campaign (NPRC) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), on Monday.

The campaign aims to raise awareness among disaster management agencies about the potential impacts of the 2025 Seasonal Climate Prediction (SCP) and the Annual Flood Outlook (AFO), released by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) and the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA), respectively.

The campaign was carried out in two phases. In the first phase, NEMA highlighted its ongoing efforts to build resilient communities through interagency collaboration, data driven planning, and media engagement.

The event also gave agencies the chance to showcase their flood preparedness, mitigation strategies, and emergency response plans for the anticipated 2025 floods in the FCT.

Key areas of focus included resource mobilization, cooperation between agencies, joint training sessions, and effective communication.

The second phase took place in Apo Dutse, a flood-prone area in Abuja Municipal. Here, the team engaged directly with residents, explaining the implications of the SCP and AFO 2025.

They identified areas at high risk of flooding and provided educational sessions on flood prevention, mitigation strategies, evacuation procedures, early response actions, and basic first aid.

Organizations present at the campaign included NEMA, FEMA, FCT Fire Service, Nigerian Red Cross, the FCTA, Directorate of Road Traffic Services, and the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA).