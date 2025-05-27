Bomb Blast Near Mogadishu Barracks in Abuja One Dead, One Injured

An explosion occurred on Monday near Mogadishu Barracks in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, resulting in one death and one injury.

Eyewitnesses said the blast was caused by an improvised explosive device (IED) hidden in a rubber container. The person who died is believed to have been a suicide bomber who may have been attempting a larger attack but was stopped before he could carry it out.

A military officer at the scene confirmed, “The man, suspected to be a suicide bomber, died in the explosion caused by a device in a rubber can near Mogadishu Barracks.”

However, military officials have not ruled out the possibility that the explosion was triggered by a phone device instead of a traditional IED.

The FCT Police Command confirmed the incident, stating that it happened around 2:50 PM along the Mararaba-Nyanya bypass. Officers from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Unit were immediately deployed to secure the area.

One male victim was rescued and taken to the hospital for treatment. The police have launched a full investigation, including forensic analysis, to determine the exact cause and nature of the blast.

Police spokesperson SP Josephine Adeh urged the public to stay calm and continue their daily activities, assuring there is no immediate danger. She also advised residents to remain alert and report any suspicious activity or objects to the nearest police station.

This incident underscores the ongoing security challenges in Nigeria, especially in the capital city.