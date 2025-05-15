Nigeria to Launch Four Satellites for Security and Environmental Monitoring

The federal government has announced that four new satellites will soon be launched to help monitor the country’s environment and support the fight against insecurity.

This decision was made after the federal executive council approved the satellite project.

The announcement was made in Abuja during the 22nd National Council on Innovation, Science and Technology.

Uche Nnaji, the minister of innovation, science and technology, said the move is part of efforts to use technology to tackle Nigeria’s problems.

He explained that the launch will include three satellites for earth observation and one radar aperture satellite that can give clear images for various uses.

According to him, these satellites will offer a steady stream of images that can be useful in tracking and responding to threats in places like the Sambisa forest and other difficult-to-reach areas.

This kind of data can support security agencies as they carry out operations across the country.

Nnaji also said the government is working on a policy to connect research with real-life use.

An inter-ministerial committee is already reviewing the national science, technology, and innovation policy.

As part of this plan, a national research and innovation fund is being developed to support researchers and help turn ideas into products that can solve problems and create jobs.

The permanent secretary of the ministry, Esuabana Nko-Asanye, also spoke at the meeting.

She said the gathering brought together experts from various sectors to find ways to make research more useful to industries and everyday life.

She noted that 109 memoranda were presented, showing how different areas are joining hands to push local research, improve funding, and train people in new technologies.