Do2dtun Blasts Whitemoney Over Tribal Remark at 17th Headies Awards

Popular On-Air Personality, Oladotun Ojuolape Kayode, better known as Do2dtun, has criticized reality TV star Whitemoney for making tribal remarks during the 17th Headies Awards ceremony.

Whitemoney, who received the Afrobeats Single of the Year award on behalf of singer Flavour at the event held at the Eko Convention Centre in Lagos on Sunday, stirred controversy when he said he was on stage “on the accord of the Igbos.”

His comment did not sit well with many viewers, who accused him of introducing tribal sentiment into what should have been a unifying celebration of music.

Joining the chorus of criticism, Do2dtun took to his X handle (formerly Twitter) to slam Whitemoney’s statement, emphasizing that the award Flavour won was for all fans of Afrobeats, not just a particular ethnic group.

He wrote:

“‘On behalf of the Igbos.’ I am sorry, that was so unnecessary. It didn’t need that type of narrative. It’s an award won by an African; for Afrobeats and a Nigerian. #Headies2025.”

The 17th Headies Awards, themed “Back to Base” and “Apologetically African,” aimed to celebrate the diversity and excellence of African music across the continent.