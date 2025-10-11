Social media community reactsas Anambra self-acclaimed ruler secures release of 10 prison inmates

Negative reactions have trailed a viral video showing a self-acclaimed community ruler in Awka, Anambra State, purportedly securing the release of 10 inmates from the Nigerian Correctional Service, Awka Custodial Centre, Amawbia.

In the footage, recorded on October 7, 2025, the man who identified himself as His Imperial Majesty, Dr. Amb. Prosper Chukwuka Eze, Eze Omeiheukwu of Nkwelle Awka Ancient Kingdom, was seen addressing the freed inmates and pledging to empower them.

The self-styled monarch claimed he single-handedly facilitated the release of the ten inmates, who were seen jubilating as they exited the correctional facility in his company.

The video has since generated widespread reactions, with many Nigerians questioning the legality of his action and the authority under which such a release could have taken place.

Social media users have described the development as a “mockery of the justice system,” demanding clarification from relevant authorities.

One commentator wrote: “Then, we’re in trouble. Are traditional rulers part of the prerogative of mercy? Do they have such powers with the governors and Chief Judges? Has this happened before anywhere in the country? Besides, the man is not a traditional ruler, just one of those bogus title holders.”

Another user remarked, “This kind of thing can make people lose their jobs. On whose authority did this man act? It was obvious that those released were very familiar with him.”

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Awka Custodial Centre, Mr. Phrank Kez, confirmed the incident.

“Yes, I confirm it happened,” he said briefly.

However, confusion deepened when TNC correspondent inquired about the identity of the self-proclaimed monarch and his connection to Awka.

The PRO, apparently surprised, asked: “Is this Nkwelle part of Awka autonomous community? I thought it’s a different autonomous community?”

Anambra State Government officially recognizes only one traditional ruler for Awka Kingdom, His Royal Highness, Obi Gibson Nwosu, Eze Uzu II of Awka Kingdom.

The emergence of individuals parading themselves as monarchs of so-called “ancient kingdoms” within established communities has become a growing concern across Anambra and other southeastern states, often generating confusion and undermining recognized traditional institutions.

As at press time, neither the Anambra State Government nor the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Affairs had issued an official statement on the matter.