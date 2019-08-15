So Your Friends And Family Are Not Supporting Your Dreams? You Should Read This

Do you have dreams and goals that you hope to achieve? Have you ever found yourself in a situation where you share your dreams with some friends and they just wave it off like it doesn’t matter or give you that, “Are you crazy?” kinda look? How did you feel knowing that everyone thinks your dreams and goals are shitty? Did it weigh you down? Did you give up on those dreams or did you keep pushing not minding the negative comments?

Well, first off, I am going to tell you this. Don’t feel bad if your friends and family are not supportive of your goals. Just because others do not support you doesn’t mean that your goals are not worthwhile. If anything, they are probably more important than anything you’ve wanted to do!

I know you expected more from them. I know how disheartening it can be. You expect support and encouragement from people you consider close o you only to be completely rejected, criticized, or worse, laughed at. I know how difficult it can be to swallow all the “noise” around you.

Thing is, it is common to face resistance when you pursue big dreams. This is especially if the people around you are fear-based. For example, maybe they are not interested in achieving bigger ambitions in life. Maybe they are only interested in following one set path in life without thinking of life’s possibilities.

`So, are you in that point in your life where you feel that nobody is supporting your dreams? Well, below are some reminders for you.

Life is short, make the best out of it

I know how disheartening it can be to have people around you discourage you from going after your dreams but remember, life is short. So, do you really want to spend the rest of your life not following your dreams or doing what sets your soul on sire because of others, and start living a life that probably doesn’t fulfill your potential?

Remember that life is short, and it will be easier to stick to your own convictions when other people disagree with your choices or put you down. Life is short; make the best out of it.

People may not understand

You see, it is not everyone that is going to understand our dreams. So, these people who don’t support you and discourage you may not actually be bad people who intentionally want to destroy your dreams. Sometimes, they just don’t understand why you do what you do, so they voice out their concerns, which may make them seem dissenting.

So, don’t take it to heart when people discourage you. Just see it as they need a little education and explanation. Or sometimes, it’s better to just ignore them.

You are your own cheerleader

Thing is, whether people support you or not, you have to support yourself first and that means believing in your dreams. When we go after our dreams, we need to use every inch of our self-confidence to build a foundation of faith that will support us in the shaky times. You’re a very powerful being, just by yourself. Believe in that, don’t give up, and you’ll go a long way, whichever road you take. In chasing your dreams, you only need one person in this world to believe in you — yourself. Remember to be your biggest fan. Be your biggest supporter. Be your own cheerleader. Go take life by the horns. You will be fine, trust me.