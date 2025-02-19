Singer Portable Surrenders to Police After Being Declared Wanted

Popular Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, has turned himself in at the Lagos State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Yaba.

This comes after he was declared wanted by the authorities over his alleged involvement in a violent attack on government officials.

Earlier in the week, the Ogun State Police Command issued a notice declaring the controversial artist wanted.

Reports indicate that the incident involved Portable obstructing officials who were carrying out their lawful duties, leading to legal action against him.

Confirming the development, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, stated that Portable voluntarily surrendered himself on Wednesday.

He added that police operatives from Ogun State will take custody of the singer and proceed with further investigations.

The news has sparked mixed reactions among fans and the public, as Portable is known for his outspoken nature and frequent clashes with authorities.

Many are now watching closely to see how the case unfolds and what consequences, if any, the singer might face.