Humane Ends AI Pin as HP Acquires Assets for $116M

Humane has announced the end of its AI Pin after HP acquired most of its assets for $116 million.

The company will stop selling the $499 wearable device and has informed customers that it will no longer function after February 28, 2025.

Users are advised to back up their data before the device disconnects from Humane’s servers.

Customer support for the AI Pin will also end on the same day.

Refunds will be available only for those who bought the device within the last 90 days.

Humane, founded by former Apple employees, introduced the AI Pin in April 2024 as a potential smartphone replacement.

Despite raising over $230 million, the device struggled with negative reviews and declining sales.

A battery fire concern also led the company to advise users to stop using its charging case.

HP will integrate Humane’s engineers and product managers into a new division called HP IQ, focusing on AI development.

The company has also acquired Humane’s CosmOS AI system, which may be used in HP’s products, including computers and printers.

Humane initially sought a higher acquisition price in 2024 but settled for $116 million. The company has not responded to requests for further comments.