Singer Chike Says Marriage Is “Stupid”; Foluke Daramola Reveals Why She Stayed Married

Nigerian singer and songwriter Chike-Ezekpeazu Osebuka, better known as Chike, has openly dismissed marriage as unnecessary, calling it “a stupid step.”

The 32-year-old artiste, who gained fame after finishing as the first runner-up in The Voice of Nigeria in 2016, made the comment during an interview with media entrepreneur Chude Jideonwo.

When asked about his plans for marriage, Chike responded:

“In my personal opinion, in fact, I think it’s a stupid step to get married, that’s my opinion.”

The singer explained that his priority is not marriage but financial stability:

“For me to be happy, to be honest, I need a lot of money. This is not even canal, I won’t lie to you, I like money. I want money.”

Chike also reflected on his early career struggles. He recalled needing ₦400,000 to stage a show but being abandoned by close friends:

“I called the friends I used to hang out with and drink with… and some of them just stopped picking my calls. It was a female friend of mine that eventually gave me the money.”

Foluke Daramola on Marriage and Her Mother’s Influence

Meanwhile, Nollywood actress Foluke Daramola-Salako has revealed that her late mother played a decisive role in keeping her marriage to Kayode Salako intact.

Speaking during a Lagos podcast, the actress said:

“My mom was my best friend and everything. She was sick for five years – she had a stroke… I don’t think there are two people that can be like my mother.”

She admitted that she might have ended her marriage if not for her mother’s guidance:

“The truth of the matter is; it is because of my mother that I’m still married because left to me alone there are so many things that I can say I can’t take anymore, but my mom stood for everything right.”

Daramola added that her mother, who lost her husband at the age of 38 and never remarried, embodied strength and faith:

“My mom’s life was sold out to God. Even in her pain, my mom would still praise God.”