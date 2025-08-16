spot_img
August 16, 2025 - 12:15 PM

North-East Group Apologises to Jonathan Over False Terrorism Allegations

News
— By: Hassan Haruna

A North-East group known as Bring Back Our Goodluck has publicly apologised to former President Goodluck Jonathan for previously accusing him of sponsoring terrorism in the region.
Speaking at a press conference in Maiduguri on Friday, the group’s National President, Grema Kyari, admitted that they were misled by a former U.S. President and some Nigerian politicians.
He described the allegations as lies that were part of a wider plan to remove Jonathan from power in 2015.
Kyari, who is from Borno State, said he personally believed the claims at the time but now realises they were false and politically motivated.
 “I come before you not only as the National Chairman of Bring Back Our Goodluck but as a witness to history. Like millions of Nigerians, I was once deceived. During Jonathan’s presidency, a damaging narrative spread that he sponsored Boko Haram and used the military to suppress us. These lies thrived in an environment where truth was hidden,” he said.
The group offered a heartfelt apology to Jonathan, stating that with more information and better understanding, they now recognise him as a leader of integrity, compassion, and vision.
Kyari added that Jonathan’s removal in 2015 was the result of a regime change influenced by foreign powers working with desperate Nigerian politicians
Hassan Haruna
Hassan Haruna

