Fire Destroys Yinka Ayefele’s Fresh FM Office in Ibadan

The head office of Fresh FM Nigeria at Challenge, Ibadan, Oyo State, was badly damaged by fire on Friday, August 15, leaving key broadcasting facilities in ruins.

The building, known as Music House, belongs to gospel musician Dr. Yinka Ayefele. It houses several of his businesses, including Fresh 105.9 FM, Blast 98.3 FM, the Merry Makers’ Band, and Tiwantiwa Radio.

According to a statement released by Samson Akindele, Group Head of Corporate Affairs for Fresh FM Nigeria and Yinka Ayefele Limited, the fire started around 7:30 p.m. and quickly spread through major sections of the complex.

“The studios of Fresh 105.9 FM and Blast 98.3 FM were badly burnt, along with adjoining offices such as the newsroom, the transmitter/server room, and several broadcasting equipment,” Akindele said.

He explained that staff members tried to contain the flames using in-house fire extinguishers before professional firefighters arrived, but their efforts were unsuccessful due to the strength of the blaze.

The Oyo State Fire Service confirmed that its team was deployed to the scene shortly after the outbreak and eventually put out the fire. Its chairman, Morouf Akinwande, said more details would be released after a full assessment of the incident.

No casualties have been reported. The cause of the fire remains unknown, and the extent of the damage has not yet been determined.

Akindele expressed appreciation to residents, passersby, and the Oyo State Fire Service for assisting during the emergency.

At the time of reporting, the station’s management is still reviewing the damage, and operations at Fresh FM have been severely disrupted.