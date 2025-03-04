Singapore Arrests Three Over Alleged Nvidia Chip Smuggling

Singaporean authorities have arrested three men suspected of smuggling Nvidia chips in violation of trade laws.

The suspects, two Singaporeans and a Chinese national, were charged with fraud linked to the shipment of servers.

The case involves servers manufactured by Dell and Supermicro, which may contain restricted Nvidia chips.

Officials are investigating whether these servers were meant for Malaysia but were instead sent elsewhere.

The inquiry is part of ongoing efforts to prevent unauthorized exports of advanced semiconductors.

The arrest comes amid global concerns about China acquiring high-performance Nvidia chips despite U.S. trade restrictions.

Reports revealed that Chinese firms have been ordering Nvidia’s Blackwell GPUs, raising questions about possible trade violations.

Nvidia’s financial records indicate that Singapore accounts for 18% of its revenue for the fiscal year 2025.

However, only a small percentage of its actual shipments are directed to the country.

Dell stated that it enforces strict trade compliance and investigates customers who do not adhere to regulations.

While Nvidia declined to comment, Supermicro has not responded to inquiries regarding the case.

Authorities are working to determine the final destination of the seized servers and whether export regulations were breached.