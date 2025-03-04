Defection to APC: LP Blasts Ozigbo, Says He is Financially Drained

The Labour Party (LP) has accused its former governorship aspirant in Anambra State, Valentine Ozigbo, of defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC) because of financial difficulties.

Ozigbo, the People’s Democratic Party candidate in the Anambra 2021 Governorship Election, defected to the APC from the LP last month.

His defection had raised a lot of dust, especially considering his affiliation with former LP Presidential Candidate, Mr Peter Obi, who is still in the LP.

Ozigbo had claimed that he left the LP due to the party’s lingering leadership crisis, describing it as a “toxic entity” where no grave and ambitious member should remain.

In a statement issued in Abuja, the National Publicity Secretary of LP, Obiora Ifoh, claimed that Ozigbo’s decision to join the APC was driven by his desire for financial gain.

He claimed that Val Ozigbo would rather contest the election in a political party where he hopes to be rewarded by the government in power if he loses.

“It is a fact that he has been financially challenged after the 2021 election, and he desperately needs to resuscitate himself,” Ifoh added.

Ifoh further stated that Ozigbo’s interest is pecuniary, adding that he has neither the nation’s nor Anambra State’s interest at heart.

Ifoh countered that Ozigbo’s defection was due to his inability to compete with other party aspirants and his failure to influence the party’s leadership into giving him the ticket.

The LP spokesman advised Ozigbo that his reputation precedes him, and he cannot use other parties as “Special Purpose Vehicles” for his political ambitions.