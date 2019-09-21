Should you be taking peanut butter?

Peanut butter, due to its high protein content has recently become quite popular with fitness freaks. But is it really loaded with health benefits? If it is homemade, yes! Homemade peanut butter is basically roasted peanuts turned into a paste. It is naturally full of fibre and retains the health benefits that peanuts offer. The commercial brands of peanut butter contain various added ingredients, such as sugar, vegetable oils and even trans fat. Eating two tablespoons of peanut butter will give you 188 calories, 8 grams of protein, 6 grams of carbohydrates, and 16 grams of fat. It is high in calories and fat and contains several essential vitamins and minerals, such as magnesium, potassium, and zinc. Apart from being nutritious and delicious, it has myriad list of health benefits to offer. Have a look!

Boosts energy levels

The fats, fiber and protein in peanut butter help stabilize the insulin levels and ensure a constant energy supply for hours. Add it to your breakfast for best results.

High in fat

Peanut butter is high in fat content hence those suffering from cloggered arteries should avoid it or have it only once in a while. Although it is also a rich source of monosaturated fat, it should still be consumed in moderation.

Helps in weight loss

According to various reseraches, eating peanuts can actually suppresses hunger which leads to weight loss. Peanut butter helps to keep you full for a longer period of time, thanks to their protein, fat, and fiber content.

Lowers risk of diabetes

Consuming peanut butter everyday can also be helpful in reducing the risk of type II diabetes by 30%. Peanuts contain not only protein but also unsaturated fats which helps in improving insulin sensitivity and slow down glucose absorption. But be very careful about the quantity you consume.

Prevents cancer

Peanut butter is packed with Vitamin E that has the ability to fight against cancer, particularly colon, prostate and breast cancers. Eating peanut butter reduces the risk of colon cancer, especially in women.

Prevents gallstones

Consumption of peanut butter regularly is an excellent way to prevent gallstone because of its high fat content. The major causes of gallstones are being overweight, crash diets, birth control pills and certain types of cholesterol drugs.

Full of antioxidants

Peanut butter is loaded with antioxidants due to the presence of folate, pantothenic acid, niacin, riboflavin and thiamin. Resveratrol an antioxidant in peanut butter can be effective in controlling cancers, heart disease, chronic diseases, and fungal infections.

Help build muscle mass