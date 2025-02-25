“Over My Dead Body, We Won’t Give Up the Title” -Mikel Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has revealed that his side will not give up despite their defeat to West Ham over the weekend, where they were beaten 1-0 at the Emirates.

The loss created a significant gap of 11 points between league leaders Liverpool and second-placed Arsenal.

However, Arsenal still have a game in hand on Arne Slot’s side and could reduce the gap to eight points.

When asked if he would concede the title, Arteta said:

*”Over my dead body. If not, I will go home.

“Mathematically, it is possible. Three days ago, we could close the gap, and you are like, ‘you are one-and-a-half games away.’

“The difficulty is higher than three days ago, but if you are going to win the Premier League, you have to do something special.

“If you are going to win the Premier League with the circumstances we have, you will probably have to do something that nobody else has done in the history of the Premier League.”*

Arsenal have been plagued by numerous injuries, especially to their entire frontline, which includes Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Kai Havertz, and Gabriel Jesus.

Arteta further revealed that their defeat to West Ham was due to the challenges the team has been facing:

*”We have been extremely consistent over the past three months, considering everything we have been through.

“We generated momentum, and it was a weekend where we had to go again, but we suffered a defeat. On top of that, they [Liverpool] won.

“When you are trying to build momentum, and we put so much into it despite the circumstances we are in, it was a really hard one to take.”*