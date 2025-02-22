Shiri Bibas and Family: Tragic Fate of Israeli Hostages After Hamas Abduction

About 16 months ago, Shiri Bibas, a 32-year-old Israeli mother, was abducted alongside her family during the Hamas-led October 7, 2023, attack.

Following a distressing sequence of events in which Hamas first handed over the remains of a Palestinian woman in a shocking “mix-up,” Shiri’s body was identified on February 21, 2025.

The Nightmare Begins: October 7, 2023

On the morning of October 7, 2023, Hamas militants invaded Kibbutz Nir Oz, a quiet Israeli community

near the Gaza border.

Among those abducted were Shiri Bibas, her husband, Yarden Bibas (35), and their two young children, Ariel (4) and Kfir (9 months old).

Yarden had unsuccessfully attempted to distract the gunmen to save his sons and wife by leaving the safe room of their Nir Oz home, after which he was abducted by Hamas terrorists.

In a widely circulated video from that day, a terrified Shiri was seen holding her children, surrounded by armed men as they were forcibly taken into Gaza.

It was later confirmed that Shiri’s parents, Yossi and Margit Silberman, were among the more than 1,200 people killed during the attack.

A Family Destroyed in Captivity

For months, conflicting reports emerged regarding the fate of the Bibas family.

While some hostages were released in November 2023 as part of a temporary ceasefire, the Bibases remained in captivity.

Initially, Hamas claimed that all four family members were alive.

However, in December 2023, the militant group announced that Ariel and Kfir had died in an Israeli airstrike.

Their statement was met with skepticism, as no evidence was provided.

On February 15, 2025, Israeli forensic teams confirmed the worst: the bodies of Ariel and Kfir Bibas were among those returned by Hamas two days earlier.

Medical examinations concluded that the boys did not die in an airstrike as claimed but instead were murdered “in cold blood” in November 2023.

“The terrorists didn’t shoot the two young boys; they killed them with their bare hands. Afterward, they committed horrific acts to cover up these atrocities,” said IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari on Friday, February 21, 2025.

Shiri’s Fate and the Botched Body Exchange

On February 20, 2025, Hamas agreed to return the remains of four hostages, including Shiri Bibas, Oded Lifshitz (84), and two others.

However, when the bodies were received, forensic teams in Tel Aviv discovered that the body expected to be Shiri Bibas’ was, in fact, a Palestinian woman from Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned Hamas, calling the act a “perverse and inhumane violation of international norms.”

After global outrage, Hamas admitted to the “error,” and on February 21, 2025, finally handed over Shiri’s remains to the Red Cross. Her body was formally identified at the National Institute of Forensic Medicine in Tel Aviv the following morning.

“Last night, our Shiri was returned home,” the Bibas family said in a heartbreaking statement. “We had hoped for a miracle. Instead, we received certainty, and it brings no comfort.”

A Husband’s Lonely Return

While Shiri and her children perished, her husband, Yarden Bibas, survived after 484 days in captivity and was released as part of a hostage deal brokered in early February 2025.

Yarden has remained largely out of the public eye since his release.

Global Reactions and the Ongoing Hostage Crisis

The tragedy of the Bibas family has intensified calls for the return of the remaining hostages still held by Hamas, estimated to be fewer than 30 as of February 2025.

“In this difficult hour, we demand the immediate return of every hostage still in captivity,” the Bibas family said. “There is no rehabilitation without them.”

The United Nations, the United States, and European leaders have condemned Hamas’ handling of the hostages, calling for increased diplomatic pressure to secure their release.

U.S. Representative Steny Hoyer expressed solidarity, stating, “The world mourns with the Bibas family. We must ensure no more innocent lives are lost in this tragedy.”

Reacting to Shiri’s death, the family wrote in a statement: “Shiri was a wonderful mother to Ariel and Kfir, a loving partner to Yarden, a dedicated sister and aunt, and an incredible friend.”

They announced that details of her funeral and shiva would be shared soon.

“Thanks to everyone for your support and love these 16 months; we wish that Shiri could be here to see it.”

May the souls of the departed rest in peace.