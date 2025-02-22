‘I’m the Most Bullied Widow in Nigeria’ -Mohbad’s Widow Omowunmi Cries Out

Omowunmi Aloba, the widow of late Nigerian singer Mohbad, has opened up about the intense scrutiny and criticism she has faced since her husband’s passing.

She claims she is “the most bullied widow in Nigeria” due to ongoing demands for a DNA test on her son, Liam.

Speaking on TVC’s Your View, Omowunmi expressed her frustration, particularly with her father-in-law, Joseph Aloba, who has been at the forefront of the DNA controversy.

She stated that while she has no problem with conducting a DNA test, she is deeply hurt by the way he is handling the situation. “I have nothing to hide. I don’t have an issue with my father-in-law asking for a DNA test, but it’s the way he is going about it. Right now, I am the most bullied widow in Nigeria,” she said.

Omowunmi also shared that before Mohbad’s death, she and her father-in-law had a close relationship. She revealed that he had even pressured her and Mohbad into having a child when they weren’t ready, using fasting and prayers to convince them. Now, she finds it painful that the same man is publicly questioning her son’s paternity and turning people against her.

Mohbad tragically passed away on September 12, 2023, and was buried less than 24 hours later in Ikorodu, Lagos State. However, due to controversies surrounding his death, his body was exhumed on September 21 for an autopsy. The results of the autopsy are still pending, and Joseph Aloba has insisted that Mohbad will not be reburied until the results are released and a DNA test is conducted on Liam.

The situation remains tense, with many people taking sides in the ongoing family dispute. As Omowunmi continues to defend herself, the public eagerly awaits the autopsy results, hoping they will bring some clarity and closure to the tragic loss of Mohbad.