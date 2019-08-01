Shi’ites File Case Against Proscription, Announce Suspension of Protests

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria, IMN, otherwise known as Shi’ites, has perfected plans to file a suit at the Federal High Court, Abuja, against its proscription by the Federal Government.

The suit is expected to be filed today, Thursday, August 1.

Recall that the Federal Government had recently proscribed the group labeling it a terrorist organisation.

The proscription followed the series of protests by the group demanding the release of their leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, who has been in detention since 2015.

Some of the protest had turned violent leading to the loss of lives and destruction of both public and private property in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Meanwhile, the group on Wednesday announced its decision to suspend its street protests in order to explore other options to resolve the problem.

The group’s spokesman, Ibrahim Musa, in a statement released in Abuja, explained that the decision to suspend street protests was to give room for “some new openings” into the resolution of the matter, including the court option.

The statement read in part: “The Islamic Movement in Nigeria do hereby announce to the general public and the international community that it has temporarily suspended its Free Zakzaky street protests to allow for some new openings into the resolution of the problems, especially the court case instituted by our lawyers on the proscription order made by the Federal Government this week.

“It has taken this step in good faith out of respect for some eminent people and groups, whose input in the resolution of the problems appears genuine and we sincerely hope an amicable way could be found to solve the crises surrounding the illegal detention of our leader for almost four years now.

“If at all any protest occurs anywhere in the country, it might be this notice hasn’t reached those in the field or this message is misunderstood or it is some security agents who are mischievously behind it as they have been doing in an attempt to smear our image and be seen as unruly people rather than as victims of savage oppression since 2015.”