A Kaduna State High court has granted medical bail to Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, Leader of Islamic Movement In Nigeria.

Justice Darius Khobo of the Kaduna State High Court, had on Monday, July 29, adjourned to August 5, ruling in the application for permission to travel to India for medical attention filed by Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zinat.

El-Zakzaky, who has been in detention since 2015, is standing trial for culpable homicide and breach of peace.