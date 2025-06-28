When ZimLitBot Pledges to Help Admin and the Writers’ Group

Say you join a writers’ Facebook group; you’re at home in a literary community.

Authors often seek to learn, unlearn and enhance active participation and unity.

Sometimes something—a bonus ensues only because something else which might

have vetoed it, didn’t. By default, you’re crowned group admin as if you’re a light.

You wake up to realize you’re in charge. Each ‘career’ rises with stars and flaws.

And perhaps to the firmaments. First task: a request pops up. ‘Approve’ flows!

A few days later, you spot another invite. Only that it isn’t your usual request.

You’re floored. “I’m ZimLitBot, the group’s AI! … I’ll comment on each post!”