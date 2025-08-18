spot_img
August 18, 2025 - 11:44 AM

Shehu Sani Rejects Canadian Court Ruling Declaring APC and PDP Terrorist Organizations

Politics
— By: Hassan Haruna

Former Nigerian senator and human rights activist, Shehu Sani, has strongly criticized a ruling by a Canadian federal court which labeled Nigeria’s two leading political parties, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), as terrorist organizations.

The judgment, which has since sparked outrage and widespread condemnation among Nigerians both at home and abroad, was described by Sani as not only baseless but also an affront to Nigeria’s democratic institutions.

Speaking during an interview with Channels Television on Sunday and monitored by The News Chronicle, the former lawmaker dismissed the ruling as absurd, stressing that no foreign court should arrogate to itself the authority to make such a sweeping declaration against the political institutions of another sovereign nation.

“An obscure court in Canada cannot sit down, look at a nation of over 130 million people, and declare its major political parties that govern its affairs as terrorist organizations. Such a pronouncement lacks both merit and legitimacy. I believe it is time for Nigerians to stand up, speak for their country, and defend the integrity of its institutions.”

Sani further emphasized that while Nigeria has its internal political challenges, no external body has the moral or legal right to brand its political organizations in such a derogatory manner.

He warned that if left unchecked, such actions could set a dangerous precedent where foreign entities begin to interfere with Nigeria’s political and democratic processes.

His comments add to the growing chorus of voices rejecting the Canadian court’s ruling and calling on the Nigerian government, as well as the international community, to challenge and overturn what many see as an unjust and provocative declaration.

NBS Ranks Yobe as Nigeria's Most Affordable State in Nigeria
The By-Election Heat: How Anambra South Was Won
Hassan Haruna
Hassan Haruna

