She Was the Breadwinner- Sia’s Ex Seeks $250k Spousal Support

The estranged husband of Australian singer Sia Furler has asked a Los Angeles court to order the artist to pay him US$250,856 per month in spousal support.

Court documents show that Daniel Bernard, a 47-year-old former radiation oncologist, filed the request after Sia, aged 49, initiated divorce proceedings in March 2025, citing irreconcilable differences. The couple married in December 2022 and have an 18-month-old son, Somersault.

In his declaration, Bernard said he needed the payments to maintain what he described as the “luxurious and upper-class lifestyle” the pair shared during their marriage.

He claimed their monthly expenses exceeded US$400,000, covering private air travel, holidays, fine dining, and multiple full-time staff members.

“We never needed to monitor our living expenses,” Bernard wrote. “I am financially dependent on Sia, the breadwinner in our marriage. I have no income and Sia has ceased all funding for our business.”

Bernard also asked the court to grant an additional US$300,000 for legal fees and US$200,000 for forensic accounting costs.

The former doctor stated that he left his medical career in 2021 to help Sia establish a ketamine treatment clinic called Modern Medicine.

He said Sia stopped financing the venture in March this year, leaving him without a salary despite what he claimed was an agreement for him to remain employed there until July.

Bernard added that returning to medicine would require several years of retraining and examinations to regain his certification.

He said the temporary support order was “necessary” to maintain stability for himself and their child.

According to the filings, Sia initially covered his hotel accommodation after their separation and later declined to reimburse over US$100,000 he spent leasing a new residence.

Sia Furler, best known for songs such as Chandelier, Cheap Thrills, and Titanium, has not publicly commented on the case.

The matter remains before the Los Angeles County Superior Court.