She Stood by Me When Everyone Left — Veteran Actor Tito Harrison Opens Up on Health Battle and Financial Struggles

Veteran Nollywood actor Tito Harrison has shared a heartbreaking account of his recent battle with a serious liver condition and chronic ulcer that left him bedridden, financially ruined, and abandoned by many.

In an emotional interview on Biola Bayo’s podcast, Harrison revealed that the cost of his medical treatment forced him to sell everything he owned including his house and cars.

With nowhere else to go, he and his wife had to move into her mother’s home.

Through it all, he said one person remained a constant source of strength: his wife.

“When I was battling with liver disease and a chronic ulcer, my wife stood by me when everybody left me. It is good to have a good wife,” Harrison said. “I sold my house, car, and everything I had to pay hospital bills.

After moving to a rented house, I couldn’t afford the rent again, so we had to stay at my mother-in-law’s place. If I come to this world again, it is my wife I will marry.”

Despite his challenges, Harrison said what hurt the most was the reaction of some of his colleagues in the film industry. Instead of offering support, he claimed some mocked him publicly.

“There was a time they interviewed someone, and he said, ‘Tito Harrison is finished. He’s now living in his wife’s mother’s house.’ I have the publication.

Even if it’s true, must you say it? Even if it had been so, if you can’t rally around me, you don’t vilify me or kill my reputation,” he added.