Police Nab Kidnap Suspects in Akwa Ibom 

Operatives of the Akwa Ibom State Police Command have apprehended six individuals suspected of being behind a series of kidnapping incidents in Eket Local Government Area.

This development was disclosed in a statement on Thursday by the Command’s spokesperson, DSP Timfon John, in Uyo.

“Following credible information regarding a planned kidnapping targeting key personnel within Eket, a coordinated operation led to the apprehension of six suspected kidnappers,” John stated.

She explained that officers swung into action after receiving actionable intelligence and arrested one Joseph Alafia in Oron Town on Tuesday. The arrest subsequently led to follow-up raids at two other hideouts in Eket, where additional suspects were picked up.

During the operation, security agents recovered five mobile phones and a Lexus RX 300 SUV with registration number KMR 491 AE, believed to have been used in the suspects’ criminal activities.

According to the police, the arrested individuals are strongly linked to a number of recent abductions in Eket and are currently undergoing thorough interrogation.

Commending the effort of his team, Commissioner of Police, CP Baba Azare, praised the officers for their prompt and decisive action.

Azare reaffirmed the command’s dedication to upholding public safety and ensuring that criminal elements are brought to justice.