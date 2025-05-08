Ossai urges VeryDarkMan's fans to stop blind loyalty, blasts “ATM-card destroyers”

In the wake of social media influencer VeryDarkMan’s recent arrest and eventual release, renowned social commentator and aide to the Delta State Governor, Ossai Ovie Success, has sounded a clarion call for reflection, responsibility, and a reality check—both for the influencer and his staunch supporters.

Describing the incident as a “hard lesson” for the controversial figure, Ossai noted that while the detention may have been unpleasant, it offered a golden opportunity for the influencer to turn over a new leaf. “His experience has been a hard lesson, but hopefully, a transformative one,” Ossai stated.

He stressed that VeryDarkMan must now take a step back to introspect, reevaluate his digital persona, and possibly consider a rebrand.

“To his fans, this isn’t a victory but a lesson,” he warned, emphasizing that despite the public uproar over his arrest, the influencer still spent several days behind bars. He added that a lawyer’s counsel going forward would be indispensable.

Turning the spotlight on fans who took extreme measures during the saga, Ossai did not mince words.

He slammed individuals who tore up their GTBank ATM cards and closed their accounts in protest of VeryDarkMan’s arrest, describing their actions as misguided and baseless. “Without justification, their actions are f**lish,” he said bluntly.

He questioned the rationale behind the viral protest, hinting that the uproar may have been built on shaky foundations. “Now that VDM is out, can he explain the loan his mother took and reason for the deduction from GTB?” Ossai queried, suggesting that the influencer’s claims against the bank were not entirely above board.

Ossai further demanded accountability from VeryDarkMan, calling on him to boldly address the controversy and offer a heartfelt apology for the false accusations leveled against the financial institution.

In his closing remarks, the Governor’s aide expressed profound disappointment in those who acted without seeking the full picture. “In all, I am still disappointed in you guys,” he said, reinforcing his call for Nigerians—especially youth—to look before they leap and not allow sentiment to cloud their judgment.