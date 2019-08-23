Sex toys, Secret to my Successful Marriage- Jada Pinkett Smith

After 22 years of marriage to Will Smith, Pinkette Smith, 47, has confessed that sex toys are the main factor in their longevity and spicy sex life.

She told The Sun’s Bizarre column: “People are shocked about my love for using sex tous, I know damn well I’m not the only one that uses them.

Nobody has to feel any shame about it but I’m still surprised how people relate to sex, specifically female sexuality- It’s still such a taboo”.

The actress also revealed that opening up about their marriage problems have brought her and Will, 50, closer and she hopes it inspires others when they see that their relationship isn’t perfect.

She said, “Will and I really wanted to dissolve the myth that surround partnerships that are in the public eye, as if they’re easy.

Those partnerships are going through the exact kind of difficulties everyone else is going through. We got a lot of positive responses from people in our industry. I think it gave people the opportunity to sit down with their partner”.