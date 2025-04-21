Serie A Postpones League Matches Following the Death of Pope Francis

Serie A has officially announced the postponement of all first and second-tier league matches scheduled for today in response to the death of Pope Francis.

In a statement shared across its social media platforms, the Lega Nazionale Professionisti Serie A stated:

“Following the passing of His Holiness, the Lega Nazionale Professionisti Serie A confirms that today’s matches in Serie A and Primavera 1 have been postponed. A new date for the rescheduled fixtures will be announced in due course.”

In total, 14 matches have been postponed—four from Serie A and ten from the second division—as a gesture of respect and mourning for the Pope, who passed away at the age of 88.

According to Vatican News, Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Camerlengo of the Apostolic Chamber, officially announced the Pope’s death at around 9:45 AM from Casa Santa Marta, saying:

“Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis. At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and His Church. He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage, and universal love, especially for the poorest and most marginalized. With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the One and Triune God.”

The Vatican also reported that Pope Francis had been admitted to the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic Hospital on Friday, February 14, 2025, after suffering from bronchitis. His condition worsened, and by Tuesday, February 18, he had been diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia.

After spending 38 days in the hospital, the Pope returned to his residence at Casa Santa Marta, where he continued his recovery until his passing.