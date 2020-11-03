SERAP Condemns Social Media Censorship, Threaten To Sue NASS

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), has condemned the Northern Governors’ call for the censorship of social media.

In a tweet on Tuesday, SERAP said the call to clamp down on social media by the Northern Governors was both unconstitutional and antithetical to international humans rights obligations.

“We condemn the call by the Nigerian Northern Governors’ Forum for a clampdown on social media.

“This is both unconstitutional and antithetical to Nigeria’s international human rights obligations.

“We’ll fight to hold these governors to account for their action,” the tweet said.

In the same vein, they threatened to sue the National Assembly and the Northern Governors’ Forum if any social media bill is passed and signed by the President, Muhammadu Buhari.

The tweet read, “We’ll sue the Northern Governors’ Forum and the National Assembly if any social media bill is passed and signed by President Buhari. Nigerians have a right to freedom of expression online. We won’t accept any illegal attempts to interfere with that right #NoToSocialMediaBill.”