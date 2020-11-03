LASG Warns Motorists Over Traffic Law Violation

The Chairman, Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit (Taskforce), CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, has warned motorists contravening the Lagos State Transport Law (2018) to desist forthwith or face the wrath of the Law.

Egbeyemi asserted that the Enforcement Unit and other relevant Agencies of the State Government are determined to enforce the Law on recalcitrant motorists who contravene any part of the stipulated traffic rules.

In his words, “All motorists, including private car owners, are hereby warned to henceforth desist from all forms of traffic obstructions, driving against traffic (one-way) and plying BRT corridors”.

“It is disheartening to observe that commercial bus drivers and private car owners are in the habit of disobeying all road signs and signals in contravention to the traffic law, thereby causing impediments to free vehicular movement across the metropolis”, he added.

While declaring that the Enforcement Unit of the Agency will arrest any motorist caught disobeying the traffic law, Egbeyemi also cautioned commercial tricycle and motorcycle operators to stop plying restricted routes as violators will be penalized in accordance with the stipulated Law.