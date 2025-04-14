Seplat Expands Nigeria’s Domestic Gas Supply with Over 850MMscfd Infrastructure Rollout

Seplat Energy Plc has achieved a significant milestone in its mission to bolster Nigeria’s domestic gas supply.

It has announced the successful installation of over 850 million standard cubic feet per day (MMscfd) of gas infrastructure nationwide.

This strategic development aims to enhance local energy access, combat energy poverty, and support sustainable economic growth.

This announcement was made by Seplat’s Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Samson Ezugworie, during a press briefing, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN). He explained that the newly installed infrastructure is tailored to meet the growing demand for domestic gas, especially in power generation and industrial applications.

Seplat’s Gas Infrastructure Milestone

According to Ezugworie, the current installed capacity does not yet include potential contributions from assets recently acquired through Seplat’s high-profile acquisition of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited (MPNU). The MPNU deal, he noted, opens up fresh avenues for growth in Nigeria’s gas sector, given the vast reserves attached to the assets.

“We’re looking to leverage MPNU’s extensive gas potential to power more homes and industries across Nigeria,” Ezugworie stated. He emphasized that Seplat’s approach isn’t just about volume and delivering reliable, clean energy that promotes long-term national development.

A Strategy Grounded in Sustainability

Sustainability lies at the heart of Seplat’s long-term growth agenda. Ezugworie explained that the company is driven by a forward-thinking model that aligns with Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles. He pointed out that building a sustainable business often means laying foundations today that yield significant benefits for future generations.

A critical part of this vision includes investing in human capital. Seplat recently onboarded 50 graduates into its graduate development programme, offering them comprehensive training across the company’s functional areas. This initiative will cultivate the next generation of technical and leadership talent, ensuring the company’s future success.

Commitment to Ending Routine Gas Flaring

Seplat is also making significant strides in its environmental commitments, particularly through its End of Routine Flaring (EORF) strategy. The company has launched several key projects to reduce Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions and improve operational efficiency across its gas value chain.

One notable initiative is the Sapele Integrated Gas Plant, whose first module is operational and supplying gas. The facility’s full commissioning is expected by 2025, and once fully online, it will play a critical role in reducing the company’s carbon footprint.

Additional projects under the EORF roadmap include:

Western Asset Flares Out Project

Oben LPG Project

Sapele LPG Facility

Ohaji Flares Out Initiative

Seplat aims to eliminate routine flaring across all its onshore assets by the second half of 2025, further aligning its operations with global climate goals and Nigeria’s environmental standards.

Positive Community Impact and Social Investments

Beyond infrastructure and operational achievements, Seplat invests heavily in Corporate Social Investment (CSI) programs, focusing on education, healthcare, and broader energy access. These initiatives are part of Seplat’s commitment to delivering shared value in its communities.

In 2024 alone, the company’s Seplat Teachers Empowerment Programme (STEP) provided advanced training for 352 teachers, enhancing educational delivery in target communities. Additionally, 6,373 students participated in the Seplat Pearls Quiz Competition to promote academic excellence and critical thinking.

As part of its STEM development strategy, Seplat also equipped four secondary schools with fully functional STEAM laboratories, enabling thousands of students to receive practical science education.

With over 850MMscfd of gas infrastructure now in place, Seplat Energy is firmly positioning itself as a major player in Nigeria’s energy transition. By combining infrastructure investment, sustainability, and community empowerment, the company is helping to reshape the country’s gas landscape and chart a path toward inclusive and sustainable growth.